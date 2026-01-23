Nurses can eat free at Brambly Park in Scott's Addition next week

RICHMOND, Va. — From Sunday, Jan. 25 through Saturday, Jan. 31, Brambly Park in Scott's Addition is hosting "Nurses Eat Free Week."

"Stop by Brambly for a free meal on the house, let us take care of and thank you for all that you do!" the restaurant said on Facebook.

Nurses must show proof of employment to get their free meal.

Brambly Park is located at 1708 Belleville St in Richmond and is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

