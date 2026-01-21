Driver killed after crashing into sound wall on Virginia interstate

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia driver was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 66 westbound on the ramp to Route 28 in Fairfax County, according to Virginia State Police.

Nurelen Befekadu, 35, of Alexandria, Virginia, was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling too fast for the ramp and lost control, striking the sound wall," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

The crash remains under investigation.

