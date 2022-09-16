Nuckols Farm Elementary makes Henrico Schools history

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. —Nuckols Farm Elementary School has been Henrico County Schools history. The Short Pump school was named a 2022 Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education on Friday. It's the second time in school history that Nuckols Farm has earned that honor making it the only two-time winner in Henrico history.

“Being named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School is a tremendous honor,” Nuckols Farm principal Crystal Metzger said in a statement. “Nuckols Farm is a family of educators, students and community members who work tirelessly each day to support our school and one another. I am exceptionally proud to serve as the school principal.”

Winners are determined based on "a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups," according to the county.

Nuckols Farm is one of 297 schools across the nation to receive the honor in 2022.

“This recognition reflects the intentional work of our teachers and staff to meet every student where they are in their learning and provide them with the support and resources they need to be successful,” Henrico County Public Schools superintendent Amy Cashwell said in a statement. “It also acknowledges the staff’s innovation, creativity and grit in serving students and ensuring meaningful engagement and growth amid the global pandemic.”

Henrico County schools that have earned the honor are:

• Nuckols Farm Elementary School, 2022

• Deep Run High School: 2018

• Twin Hickory Elementary School: 2014

• Nuckols Farm Elementary School: 2012

• Shady Grove Elementary School: 2007

• Pocahontas Middle School: 2006

• Short Pump Elementary School: 2003*

• Quioccasin (formerly Harry F. Byrd) Middle School: 1999-2000

• Jacob Adams Elementary School: 1998-99

• George Baker Elementary School: 1996-97

• Tuckahoe Middle School: 1994-96

• Douglas S. Freeman High School: 1992-93

• Mills E. Godwin High School: 1988-89

• R.C. Longan Elementary School: 1985-86

• Brookland Middle School: 1984-85

• Hermitage High School: 1983-84

*In 2002, the U.S. Department of Education began awarding the designation for calendar years instead of school years.

