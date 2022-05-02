Watch
Novel pulled from Henrico schools for review after a complaint of ‘indoctrination,’ ‘Marxist’ ideology

“A Good Kind of Trouble
"A Good Kind of Trouble" by Lisa Moore Ramée.
“A Good Kind of Trouble” by Lisa Moore Ramée.<br/>
“A Good Kind of Trouble
Posted at 1:34 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 13:35:27-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- For the third time this school year, the Henrico County Public Schools division has pulled a youth novel from school libraries as a committee reviews the appropriateness of the book. An elementary school parent submitted a formal complaint about the book A Good Kind of Trouble, and the school division began its book review process this month. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

