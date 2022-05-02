HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- For the third time this school year, the Henrico County Public Schools division has pulled a youth novel from school libraries as a committee reviews the appropriateness of the book. An elementary school parent submitted a formal complaint about the book A Good Kind of Trouble, and the school division began its book review process this month. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.
Novel pulled from Henrico schools for review after a complaint of ‘indoctrination,’ ‘Marxist’ ideology
Posted at 1:34 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 13:35:27-04
