Romance novel boom fuels Virginia bookstore's success with 'authors you won't find anywhere else'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Romance novels are booming, and a Chesapeake bookstore is capitalizing on the trend by specializing exclusively in the genre.

Novel Grounds bookstore offers everything from cowboys to dragons to dark romance across 33 different subgenres.

"So we have our cowboys and our sports, and we've got the dragons and the dark romance," owner Megan Gallt said.

Gallt worked in the book-publishing business for more than 10 years before opening her dream bookstore dedicated to romance in 2023.

"It's been phenomenal. We could not be any more embraced by the community, and we are having more fun than we already are. Chesapeake loves its romance books!" Gallt said.

Customer Shelley McDaniel-Griffin has bought 339 books since the store opened.

"The community they've built and the friendships I've made with coworkers and staff — it's just amazing," McDaniel-Griffin said.

Novel Grounds features books from 80% independent authors, including Virginia Beach writer Jana Sun.

"I like to blend fantasy into romance, but I love the magic and the whimsy. I love making the reader fall in love," Sun said.

With 33 romance subgenres available, customers can easily feel overwhelmed. The store's staff helps guide readers to their perfect match.

"I want you to come into Novel Grounds. We're going to be all up in your business, and we are going to find that book for you and introduce you to some authors you won't find anywhere else," Gallt said.

