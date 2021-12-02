Nottoway family celebrates 25 years of Christmas lights for the community

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. -- John and Laura Wood have put up thousands of lights outside of their Crewe home for the past 25 years.

It all started when their daughter was just two-years-old, and it’s become a tradition to visit the lights for many in this rural Nottoway community.

"It's a place for everybody," said Laura. "It has everything, stuff It has stuff for little kids, adults, and it's free. You park in those fields and you walk down the driveway, and it's free."

The Woods start decorating in early October and turn on their lights officially every year the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

They say they've even had people drive from North Carolina to see their lights.

"We've even had people as far as Texas that were visiting the Nottoway area come by," she explained.

The couple has a hayfield near their home, and the decorations have actually extended into the hayfield. They even started a Facebook page called “Wood's Christmas Wonderland of Lights."

"I want to show people this is what we have," said Laura. "It's not a little bit of lights, it's a whole bunch of lights."

The Woods said the joy in it all comes as they watch kids who visited their farm when they were children now bringing their kids out to see the display.

"It makes you feel a little older," Laura laughed. "When you were seeing them when they were babies or toddlers walking through here, and now they're teenagers and older than that coming through, it does make you feel great and grateful."

The lights are up Sunday through Thursday from 5:30-10 p.m. and then Friday and Saturday from 5:30-11 p.m.