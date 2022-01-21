Police: Woman claiming to be missing Henrico girl Brittany Williams is not her

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police have concluded a woman who came forward earlier this year claiming to be Brittany Williams was not in fact the missing Henrico girl.

Williams was last seen in August 2000 when she was just seven years old.

In 2021, an Indiana woman came forward to claim she was the missing child.

"After a thorough investigation, we have concluded that the person who came forward is not Brittany Williams," Henrico Police Lt. Matt Pecka said. "Law enforcement came to these findings after a robust review of medical records, adoption records, consultation with Infectious Disease physicians, dozens of interviews, and DNA analysis."

Williams, who was diagnosed with AIDS, was under the care of a woman in Henrico named Kim Parker.

"The search for the girl began after Parker told a Henrico juvenile court judge in 2003 that she had given Brittany to two friends in August 2000 because caring for the girl had become stressful," the DailyPress reported. "Authorities located two women fitting Parker's description and determined that while they knew Parker and Brittany, they were not involved in the girl's disappearance."

Parker served time in prison for fraud in connection to money she received while she should have been caring for Brittany.

Henrico Police have asked anyone with information about Brittany Williams to call 804-501-5000 or Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.