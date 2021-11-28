Man killed, woman injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a double shooting early Sunday morning on Richmond's Northside that left a man dead and a woman injured.

Officers were called for a report of random gunfire in the 2400 block of Northumberland Avenue just after 4:10 a.m., according to Tracy Walker with Richmond Police.

"Officers arrived and found one adult male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and an adult female with a non-life threatening gunshot

wound," Walker said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, according to officials.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of the man's death.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Godwin at 804-646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at online. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.