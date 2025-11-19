Man dies after stabbing in Carytown, Richmond police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man died after being stabbed in Richmond's Carytown neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers were called to the 00 block of North Thompson Street at 11:47 p.m. for a reported assault, a news release from the Richmond Police Department says.

When police arrived, they found a man inside a home suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police identified the man as Joseph Hunt, 45, of Richmond.

Initial investigation indicates the stabbing happened after an interaction between Hunt and another man, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Torres at 804-646-3930 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Joseph Hunt to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

