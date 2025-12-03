Elementary student brings pellet gun on Prince George County school bus

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A Prince George County elementary school student brought a pellet gun onto a school bus Tuesday morning, prompting an immediate response from school officials and law enforcement.

The incident occurred at North Elementary School when a student showed what appeared to be a gun to another student as their bus arrived at the school. The student who witnessed the object immediately reported it to the bus driver.

"A student immediately reporting what they saw to a trusted adult, their bus driver, ensured that our staff and law enforcement partners at the Prince George County Police Department could act quickly to ensure the safety and well-being of the North community," Principal Elizabeth Pell said in a message to the school community.

The bus driver asked the student with the object to hand it over, which they did. After securing the suspected weapon and parking at the school, the driver contacted the school resource officer and administrators.

The bus was evacuated and law enforcement secured the object, which was confirmed to be a pellet gun rather than a firearm. Officials determined there was no threat to the school community, and the school day continued as normal.

The situation is under investigation, and school officials will take appropriate disciplinary action according to the student code of conduct.

