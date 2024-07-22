Victim identified in deadly North 28th Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond police have now identified the victim in a homicide that occurred on North 28th street in Richmond Sunday. Police say the victim is 41-year-old Delantel Plummer of Henrico County.

According to police, they were called to the 1700 block of North 28th Street at around 5:07 p.m. That's near the intersection of North 28th Street and Nine Mile Road.

Police say that once officers arrived they found an adult male, Plummer, lying down on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner still has to make a final determination on the cause and manner of the death.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.