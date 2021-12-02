Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Norfolk Southern railroad names new CEO to take over in May

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file<br/>
FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train rolls through the Northside of Pittsburgh on April 9, 2021. Norfolk Southern’s third-quarter profit jumped 32% even though the number of shipments the railroad delivered remained relatively flat because it was able to increase prices on most categories of freight. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
Norfolk Southern Results
Posted at 3:01 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 15:01:16-05

Norfolk Southern Corp. said its CEO will retire next spring, and it will promote one of its executives to replace him.

The railroad said Thursday that Jim Squires will step down as chairman and CEO on May 1 after seven years.

Chief Marketing Officer Alan Shaw has been promoted to president, and he will take over as CEO when Squires leaves.

During Squires’ tenure, the railroad overhauled its operations to cut costs and run its trains on more of a set schedule with fewer stops and pickups.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company is one of the nation’s largest railroads and it operates in the eastern half of the United States.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers