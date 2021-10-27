Watch
Norfolk Southern Q3 profit up 32% despite flat rail volume

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file<br/>
FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train rolls through the Northside of Pittsburgh on April 9, 2021. Norfolk Southern’s third-quarter profit jumped 32% even though the number of shipments the railroad delivered remained relatively flat because it was able to increase prices on most categories of freight. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
Norfolk Southern Results
Posted at 10:37 AM, Oct 27, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. — Norfolk Southern’s third-quarter profit jumped 32% even though the number of shipments the railroad delivered remained relatively flat because it was able to increase prices on most categories of freight.

The railroad said it earned $753 million, $3.06 per share, in the quarter. That’s up from $569 million, or $2.22 per share, a year ago when the results were weighed down by a one-time $99 million charge.

The performance exceeded Wall Street expectations.

Most categories of shipments were up during the quarter, but volume was still flat overall because of a sharp 23% decline in automotive shipments and a 4% decline in intermodal shipments.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
