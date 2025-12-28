5-year-old boy raises $2,700 for Virginia animal shelter: 'I want them to have a Merry Christmas'

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. — Noah Beasley wants shelter animals to have a Merry Christmas, too, so the 5-year-old Patrick County boy is raising money to help make that happen.

For the second year in a row, Noah has organized a holiday fundraiser for the Patrick County Animal Shelter, collecting more than $2,700 through a GoFundMe campaign and donation jars placed at local businesses.

"To keep them safe. I want them to have a Merry Christmas, too," Noah said when asked why it was important to help animals in the shelter.

His mother, Kirsten Beasley, said she wanted to start a family tradition of giving back during the holidays and let Noah choose who to help.

"He loves animals. We have several animals at home, he's always very involved with taking care of his animals," Beasley told WDBJ. "His Pre-K teacher would call him the bug inspector, and he wants to be an animal doctor when he grows up. So he just loves animals so much."

The money will be used for food, toys and other supplies to improve the lives of cats and dogs at the shelter.

"They have a lot of dogs right now that need homes, so if you're not able to adopt, then donating is a great way to help them right now," Beasley explained.

Shelter representatives said Noah's donation will make a significant impact on their operations.

"We're a small community, but we come together," Beasley said. "We want people to know that every donation, even if it's a dollar, $5 dollars or more, it means a lot to us and it really does go a long way."

The fundraiser will wrap up on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.