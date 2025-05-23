No Limit Towing owner enters plea deal on grand larceny charges

RICHMOND, Va. — The owner of No Limit Towing will be sentenced in July after pleading guilty to eight separate indictments in Richmond Circuit Court Friday morning.

Sherral Crawley pleaded guilty to six separate counts of grand larceny of a motor vehicle and two counts of obtaining money under false pretenses of $1,000 or more.

According to Richmond Police, No Limit Towing began unlawfully towing vehicles from private lots during the summer of 2020, and instead of holding onto them per state law, they would demolish or sell the cars in some cases as quickly as a day.

Crawley's company was raided by police back in 2023.

She declined to comment following her guilty plea. In the meantime, she will remain free on her prior $75,000 bond.

Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 10.

