No Limit Towing owner indicted, faces new grand larceny charges

RICHMOND, Va. -- The owner of a local towing company was arraigned in Richmond Circuit Court Friday, according to the state’s online case information database.

Sherral Crawley was indicted Monday and charged with six new felony counts, including two charges of grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and four counts of obtaining money by false pretenses.

As CBS 6 has previously reported, Crawley is the owner of No Limit Towing, a business accused of illegally hauling away cars in the city.

Richmond police allege that starting in the summer of 2020, Crawley's company began unlawfully towing vehicles from private lots, and instead of holding onto to them, as dictated by state law, they would demolish or sell the cars, sometimes in just one day.

Crawley was indicted for more than a dozen similar crimes last August; she is scheduled to go on trial in July for those charges.

Richmond investigators had previously said they expected additional victims to come forward. Crawley’s next court date regarding the new charges is set for June 3.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!