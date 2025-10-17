Demonstrators to hold 'No Kings' protest against Trump in Richmond this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — A "No Kings" protest will be held in Richmond this weekend as demonstrators gather to rally against President Trump, his policies and what they view as constitutional overreach.

The event is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in Capitol Square. The protest is part of a larger movement with demonstrations planned in multiple locations.

Video from the last protest in June showed thousands of participants moving through Richmond's downtown area along Broad Street before ending at Kanawha Plaza.

Drone video shows anti-Trump 'No Kings' demonstration in Richmond, Virginia

A spokesperson for Gov. Glenn Youngkin emphasized that while Virginians have fundamental rights to free speech and peaceful assembly, certain activities will not be tolerated. A statement from a spokesperson reads:

"With planned protests across the country this weekend, including in Virginia, the Governor reiterates that Virginians have fundamental rights to free speech and peaceful assembly, and will protect those. However, those rights do not include the destruction of property, looting, vandalism, disruption of traffic, or violence of any kind—for which there will be zero tolerance. We are coordinating closely with local, state and federal law enforcement and protest organizers. The Governor has authorized state active duty for training to help ensure the Guard will be ready to respond if needed to help keep people safe."

The Virginia National Guard confirmed it has not received a formal request for assistance but said personnel will be on state active duty conducting training and will be ready to respond if needed.

