Man killed in wreck on Nine Mile Road in Sandston

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A driver was killed in a wreck along Nine Mile Road in Sandston early Saturday morning, sources told Jon Burkett.

The young man overturned his pickup truck in the 2100 block between Monterey and Bond, according to those sources.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Henrico's Crash Team was dispatched to the scene, but there has been no word on what caused that crash.

