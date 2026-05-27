Man shot in chest multiple times in Highland Springs, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Eastern Henrico Wednesday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Fern Avenue in the Highland Springs area. Sources say a man was shot multiple times in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital, and his injuries are considered life-threatening.

Sources say the suspect, who is likely known to the victim, is in custody.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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