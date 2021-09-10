Police: Henrico arrest brings down a nationwide heroin ring

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A three-year investigation into drug trafficking and money laundering led to 14 arrests and the seizure of "significant quantities" of cocaine, heroin and marijuana as well as cash and financial documents, according to Henrico County Police.

Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka said the investigation, which began in 2018, focused on Nikike Tyler, of Henrico.

The 42-year-old is accused of organizing a criminal enterprise to distribute and traffic heroin, cocaine, and marijuana as well as launder money.

"Throughout the course of this three-year investigation, detectives identified and charged 13 additional people for their involvement in the criminal enterprise that spanned the nation and even into areas of Mexico," Lt. Matt Pecka said. "Evidence suggests illegal activity dated as far back as 2015."

Officials said the following people were arrested on Sept. 2 with the aid of local, state and federal law enforcement:

Nikike N. Tyler, 42, of Henrico County, was charged with Conspire to distribute narcotics; Conspire to distribute marijuana >5 lbs.; Conspire to commit money laundering; Drug kingpin

Andre M. Johnson, Sr., 58, of Richmond was charged with Conspire to distribute narcotics;

Conspire to distribute marijuana >5 lbs.; Conspire to commit money laundering

Brittanie E. Williams, 34, of Richmond was charged with Conspire to distribute marijuana >5 lbs.

Christopher D. Canty, 40, of Richmond was charged with Conspire to distribute narcotics

Wilsean A. Wright, 47, of Richmond was charged with Conspire to distribute marijuana >5 lbs.

Ronald Hieskill, 39, of Richmond was charged with Conspire to distribute narcotics

Richard D. Webb, 34, of Henrico County was charged with Conspire to distribute marijuana >5 lbs.

Jasmine N. Armistead, 31, of Chesterfield County was charged with Conspire to distribute marijuana >5 lbs.; Conspire to commit money laundering

Shawn M. Smith, 44, of Richmond was charged with Conspire to distribute narcotics

Raul Moreno-Flores, 45, from Los Angeles, CA. was charged with Failure to register as a sex offender

Robert Redfearn, 49, of Hillcrest Heights, DC. (Awaiting extradition DC) will be charged with Conspire to distribute narcotics

Amna Elzain, 27, of Navy Yard district, DC. (Awaiting extradition from DC) will be charged with Conspire to commit money laundering

Blandon Wimberly, 52, from Temple Hills, MD. (Awaiting extradition from MD) will be charged with Conspire to commit money laundering

The accused are being held at the Henrico County Jail, according to police.

Henrico County Police

As the complexities of the case expanded, so did the collaboration with other local, state and federal law-enforcement agencies.

Henrico police said that because of the "complexities of the case," their investigation and subsequent arrests would not have been possible with "invaluable assistance" from Chesterfield County Police Department, Maryland State Police, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Richmond Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshals Service, Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (Maryland; Virginia; Washington, D.C.), Henrico County Division of Fire, Virginia National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Virginia State Police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Virginia.

“This type of comprehensive, multi-agency investigation and operation demonstrates the heart of policing is alive and well,” lead Organized Crime Section Detective C. R. Hoover said. “No matter the circumstances or obstacles an agency may have been facing during the course of our investigation, there was no hesitation to step in and assist. Safeguarding our communities by removing illegal and harmful narcotics from our neighborhoods remains a priority.”

