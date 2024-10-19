Man charged with Scott's Addition murder, Richmond Police want to find these people too

RICHMOND, Va. -- One person has been arrested and Richmond Police are seeking three other people in connection to a death in the Scott's Addition neighborhood.

Jacob Baldwin, 27, died from his injuries this week after police said he was assaulted during an altercation after leaving a Richmond restaurant last weekend.

Richmond Police announced Nico Rivera, 27, of Mechanicsville, surrendered at Richmond Police Headquarters without incident on Saturday. Rivera was charged with second-degree murder.

"Detectives are seeking to identify three other persons, two adult females and an adult male, who may have knowledge of the incident," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email that included photos taken from surveillance cameras. "RPD thanks local media and community members for sharing the information regarding this incident and the need to identify persons involved."

Richmond Police

The arrest came one day after a memorial gathering Friday afternoon near the site of the assault.

There, Baldwin's parents tearfully made a plea to the public for people to come forward with information.

They want to know what happened to their son.

“He is a very good person who didn’t deserve what happened to him," Baldwin's mother said. “I want justice. I need justice."

Police have 3 persons of interest in fatal Scott's Addition assault, family hosts vigil in son's memory

Family and friends gathered at the scene to pay tribute and left flowers and signs that urged others to speak up.

“Please don’t stop talking about it. Please get this word out. Talk to your friends. Have ears on the street because someone knows something and someone has a guilty conscience,” shared one family friend.

Baldwin was in Richmond to attend a wedding and later went to Scott's Addition for an after-party with friends.

His family said he graduated from James River High School and the University of Mississippi and worked as a bartender at Wild Ginger, a restaurant in Midlothian.

Anyone with information about the persons of interest or the case is urged to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app can also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.