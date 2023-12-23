How Virginia man's 'happy' family tradition is helping foster kids: 'It's awesome to give'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Driving down Nicklaus Circle in the Magnolia Green neighborhood in Chesterfield, some feel they are transported to another world by the thousands of lights, a giant reindeer named Jingle and a life-sized Santa that frame one home on the block.

Hunter Bottoms and his girls spend every available hour starting in October to create their dazzling display.

“It’s cool when they are into it. It makes me want to keep doing it every single night," Bottoms said. "It’s a place where people can come and enjoy some Christmas spirit for free."

WTVR Hunter Bottoms and family

It’s a tradition that didn’t just develop overnight. Bottoms learned to create magical lights displays on his childhood home with his dad. He said it was his hobby and an activity that created a special bond with his dad.

In fact, some of his the displays from his childhood home have even found a new home in his current display.

His talents even caught the eye of one couple who proposed in the Bottoms' driveway last week.

“Of all the places, it made me feel so good that someone thought this is where they are going to ask someone to marry them,” he shared.

WTVR Bottoms Family Holiday Lights Display

Outside of bringing joy to those driving by, the family is using their display to brighten the spirits of kids in need.

The Bottoms are participating in Worthdays A Joyful Battle of the Lights fundraiser, which is a "friendly battle of light displays" to see which house can receive the most donations to help foster care kids in Central Virginia.

“We put up the lights to make people happy and the charity thing also doubles people happiness,” Bottoms said.

It’s a tradition that is now taking on a new meaning as Bottoms is trying to teach his girls not only how to create a magical display, but how important it I to give.

“Hopefully they always come back to daddy's house and help me decorate,” Bottoms said.

Click here to learn more or make a donation to help them win the Joyful Battle of Lights competition.

