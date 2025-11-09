Richmond closes Boulevard Bridge to celebrate 'century of service' with festival

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond celebrated 100 years of the Boulevard Bridge on Saturday morning with a community festival that closed the historic span to traffic.

The Westover Hills Neighborhood Association partnered with multiple organizations to mark the centennial of the bridge, also known as the Nickel Bridge.

Organizers closed the bridge to vehicles so community members could walk across while listening to live music and enjoying food and beverages.

Cal Whitehead, a volunteer with the neighborhood association, shared his connection to the landmark.

"I'm a neighbor to the bridge, so [I] drive this thing dozens of times a week and walk it often, and it's a great opportunity to see the river from a different perspective," Whitehead said.

City and community leaders unveiled a new centennial plaque that is now placed at the end of the bridge.

The bridge is a "treasured icon and a vital link" connecting Westover Hills with neighboring communities, the sign reads.

Whitehead said it was a treat to have the bridge closed for a few hours for the community to enjoy.

"It's sort of a unique experience to walk across... and just to enjoy this beautiful day. It's amazing that the weather worked out for us," Whitehead said. "A lot of people know this bridge. The Nickel Bridge is kind of famous for not being a nickel anymore, but being a part of the city."

