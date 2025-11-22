Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for 42-year-old Hopewell man last seen Friday night

HOPEWELL, Va. — A Critically Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 42-year-old Hopewell man who was last seen late Friday.

Hopewell Police said Nicholas William Glass was last seen around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of South Marion Avenue.

Police described Glass as a White male, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 300 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Officers said he may be wearing long pants, but no other details on his clothing were available.

"This disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency," troopers said.

Anyone with information on Glass' whereabouts is urged to call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2222.

A Critically Missing Adult Alert is one of six alert programs from Virginia State Police, including AMBER alerts, CODI Alerts, Critically Missing Adult Alerts, Missing Person with Autism Alerts, Blue Alerts and Senior Alerts.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.