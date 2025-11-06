Richmond man killed in I-95 crash identified

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified the Richmond man killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Prince George County.

Echenique Nicholas A. Ozimisa, 39, of Richmond, died at the scene, police said.

The crash happened at about 7:46 p.m. Tuesday near the 37-mile marker at Route 623.

"A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2010 Mazda MZ3 driven by Ozimisa was traveling northbound in the left lane of I-95 when it ran off the left side of the roadway, entered the median, and crossed over into the southbound lanes," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

"The sedan then struck a tractor-trailer traveling south in the right lane."

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you knew the victim and have memories you'd like to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.