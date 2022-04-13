Watch
News organizations sue Youngkin over school tip line emails

WTVR
Posted at 5:24 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 17:24:47-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than a dozen news organizations are accusing Gov. Glenn Youngkin of violating the state’s public records law by refusing to turn over emails sent to a tip line he set up for parents to report “divisive practices” in schools.

The news organizations include The Associated Press.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Richmond Circuit Court. It states that each organization filed requests for records related to the email tip line Youngkin established shortly after taking office in January.

The lawsuit says the requests were denied and that the administration contended the information was exempt from the Freedom of Information Act.

