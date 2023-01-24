Newport News School Board voting on superintendent departure after teacher shot at Richneck Elem.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- A Virginia school board is scheduled to vote this week on the departure of its superintendent after a 6-year-old student shot and wounded his teacher.

The Newport News School Board has posted an agenda for a special meeting on Wednesday saying it will vote on a separation agreement and severance package for Superintendent George Parker III. The board is also scheduled to vote on a new interim superintendent.

Parker has been sharply criticized by parents and teachers who have called for his resignation or firing.

Six days after the shooting, Parker revealed that at least one administrator had been told the day of the shooting that the boy may have had a weapon. He said the student’s backpack was searched, but none was found.

Police say Abigail Zwerner, 25, was shot by a student in her class as she was teaching at Richneck Elementary School. Police Chief Steve Drew has repeatedly characterized the shooting as “intentional.”

