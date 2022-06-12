Virginia police officer charged with sexually exploiting child

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia police officer has been arrested on federal charges that he sexually exploited a child.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Newport News Police Sgt. Michael Nicholas Covey, a 16-year department veteran, was arrested Friday on one count of sexual exploitation of children.

The charge against Covey stems from an investigation in Ohio. Authorities found child pornography in the possession of a convicted sex offender in Hocking County, Ohio, and linked the images to Covey, according to an FBI agent's affidavit.

The Newport News Police Department said it learned about the investigation of Covey on Thursday. The department said it has placed Covey on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.