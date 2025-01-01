Hanover County gym owner has some advice for those looking to set New Year's fitness resolutions

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — For some people, the new year comes with New Year's resolutions, and one of the most popular is to work out more and get healthier.

At Burn Boot Camp, a group fitness gym in Atlee, owner Anna Miller said memberships always increase in January.

With that influx of new members, Miller said it's important to make sure people know that gyms are a safe space for all, and that many people who show up in at the beginning of the year are walking into a gym for the first time.

Miller wants you to know if you've made a health and fitness resolution before and didn't quite fulfill it, there's always time for a fresh start.

"If you tell yourself that exercise is something that you want to make a priority, like, don't break that promise to yourself," Miller explained. "Show up for yourself. If that's something that's important to you and you want to make it a part of your daily life, then tell yourself that promise is worth keeping."

Carter Ruggieri is going into her fourth year as a member of Burn Boot Camp Atlee, and said joining a gym with a sense of community has been key in keeping up with her fitness goals.

"Everyone is so supportive and loving, and we cheer each other on when we hit certain milestones," she shared. "So, it's just a wonderful place to be. It makes a really big difference to have that accountability."

Burn Boot Camp Atlee is offering a special $59 rate for January to make working out in a group fitness setting more affordable for those looking to fulfill their health resolutions.

