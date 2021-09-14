Watch
Richmond Police release new surveillance video of Subaru slasher suspect

Posted at 11:23 AM, Sep 14, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are still looking for the person who slashed the tires of more than a dozen Subarus parked in Richmond's historic Church Hill neighborhood last month -- and now, they have new surveillance of the suspect.

Richmond Police said the suspect has a beard, was wearing black gloves, a cap, and eyeglasses.

The crimes happened overnight on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29. Police said cars with slashed tires were reported on N. 32nd Street, N. 31st Street, N. 28th Street and N. 27th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective J. Clark at (804) 646-0698 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

