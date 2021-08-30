Someone is slashing Subaru tires in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are looking for the person who slashed the tires of more than a dozen Subarus parked in Richmond's historic Church Hill neighborhood late Saturday night.

Richmond Police released a video clip of the man in question. He has a beard, was wearing black gloves, a cap, and eyeglasses, according to police.

Richmond Police

The crimes were reported in the following blocks:

200 N. 32nd Street

300 N. 31st Street

500 N. 28th Street

900 N. 27th Street

800 N. 27th Street

"Richmond Police detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the individual," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "First Precinct detectives are canvassing the area to locate damaged vehicles that may not have yet been reported. Detectives are seeking additional video from doorbell or surveillance cameras and are asking the public for information about this suspect."

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.