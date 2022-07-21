New universal ramp hopes to improve accessibility along the James

RICHMOND, Va. -- The launch of a new project which aims to make the James River more accessible to all was described as a "great day in the City of Richmond" Wednesday.

City leaders and members of the James River Outdoor Coalition celebrated the grand reopening of Huguenot Flatwater with a feature that'll allow those with disabilities to enjoy the water.

Until now, paddlers with disabilities have only been able to access the river through one ADA-compliant access ramp in the middle at Reedy Creek, primarily for whitewater access.

"The new universal access ramp at Huguenot Flatwater will change that by connecting the upper 4 miles of James River with ADA compliant access at both ends. Paddlers of all abilities will have access to a calmer section of the James and be able to paddle downriver to Reedy Creek with its accessible takeout," according to the James River Outdoor Coalition.

4th District Council Member Kristen Nye, who represents the area where the project is located, said the initiative was pulled off thanks to an "awesome public-private partnership."

"This project really came from our friends with James River Outdoor Coalition. They came to us and said they wanted to do this and were going to be seeking out grants and asked if the city could help match some dollars. We put forward some money. They found some private donors, and the project has finally been completed after several years of collaboration," Nye said.

Nye said she hopes the all-access ramp will bring more families to the river who might not have been able to enjoy it before.

"I think it's a great tourist attraction, and I think it's a great improvement in our city for all of our residents," Nye said.