New system aims to improve mental health response

The program is named after Marcus-David Peters, a high school teacher who was killed by a Richmond police officer over three years ago when he was suffering a mental health crisis.
Posted at 6:20 PM, Dec 01, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia is launching a new system to improve the response to mental health emergencies.

News outlets report that the Marcus Alert system launches Wednesday in five regions in the state.

The system is named for Marcus-David Peters, who was fatally shot in 2018 by police after he charged an officer amid a behavioral health crisis.

It will start as a pilot program in Richmond, Virginia Beach, Prince William County, Bristol and adjacent Washington County, and five counties in the northern Piedmont.

It must expand to all parts of the state by July 1, 2026.

