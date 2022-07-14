Phish, Dave Matthews manager plans to open a Richmond amphitheater along the James River
Plans are in motion for a 7,500-capacity amphitheater on the hillside behind the Tredegar Iron Works complex on the downtown riverfront in Richmond, Virginia.
RICHMOND, Va. -- The centuries-old stonework at Historic Tredegar could soon form the framework for Richmond’s version of Red Rocks. Plans are in motion for a 7,500-capacity amphitheater on the hillside behind the Tredegar Iron Works complex on the downtown riverfront. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
