What games can you play at the new Richmond ‘casino bar’

RICHMOND, Va. -- After stints housing a nightclub, brewery, and comedy club, a former downtown bank building is now set for a fourth new use: a mini-casino. Michael Sands is preparing to convert his Sandman Comedy Club at 401 E. Grace St. into Sandman Casino Bar.

The new concept will include eight Texas hold ’em poker tables at which Sands said he’s planning to host nightly charity poker tournaments, as well as five pool tables, a handful of dart boards, and Queen of Virginia and keno machines.

