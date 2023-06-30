Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

What games can you play at the new Richmond ‘casino bar’

Sandman Comedy Club
Richmond BizSense
Michael Sands is preparing to convert his Sandman Comedy Club at 401 E. Grace St. into Sandman Casino Bar.
Sandman Comedy Club
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 11:22:13-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- After stints housing a nightclub, brewery, and comedy club, a former downtown bank building is now set for a fourth new use: a mini-casino. Michael Sands is preparing to convert his Sandman Comedy Club at 401 E. Grace St. into Sandman Casino Bar.

The new concept will include eight Texas hold ’em poker tables at which Sands said he’s planning to host nightly charity poker tournaments, as well as five pool tables, a handful of dart boards, and Queen of Virginia and keno machines.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Take 2 minutes to answer these questions about community crime and safety: STOP the Violence Questionnaire.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone