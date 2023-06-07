New principal appointed at Richneck Elementary five months after teacher shot by student

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new principal has been appointed at Richneck Elementary School five months after police say a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, a Newport News Public Schools official confirmed Wednesday.

Jacky Barber, who is currently the principal at Sedgefield Elementary School in Newport News, will take the helm during the turbulent time for Richneck.

The school gained national attention on Jan. 6 following the shooting of first grade teacher Abby Zwerner.

Newport News also appointed Rhonda Chambers-Harmon as Richneck's news assistant principal. She is currently the assistant principal at Stoney Run Elementary School.

The appointments were announced Tuesday night at a Newport News School Board meeting.

The former principal of Richneck, Briana Foster Newton, still holds a position within the district but its unclear what that position is. Assistant Principal Ebony Parker resigned from the school division on Jan. 26 after the shooting.