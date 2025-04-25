Meet Nayla and Finn: Therapy dogs in training will continue helping kids at Virginia elementary school

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A heartwarming trend is sweeping through Quinton Elementary School, where therapy dogs are transforming the learning environment. What began with one beloved canine companion is evolving into a team of furry helpers dedicated to bringing joy and comfort to students and staff.

Each week, students eagerly await the arrival of Winnie, a gentle golden retriever who has captured the hearts of everyone at school. As students gather around Winnie, the atmosphere shifts, filled with laughter and affection.

“If you're having a bad day and you see Winnie, it just helps bring a smile to your face,” said Rita Carreres, the school counselor.

Due to the program's success, the New Kent Sheriff’s Department and the school district are expanding this heartwarming initiative. Winnie will soon be joined by her cousins, Nayla and Finn.

“It's an exciting venture for us,” said Officer Eric Mitchell, the school resource officer at Quinton Elementary. “She gets to come to work with me every day, and it has definitely been a fun experience.”

Mitchell is enthusiastic about partnering with Nayla to foster positive relationships and address challenges within the school.

“In the long run, it’s definitely going to be very rewarding for the school,” he added.

Counselor Rita Carreres has plans for Finn to assist in a different way.

“Having a pet there can help alleviate stress for students who might feel overwhelmed talking to an adult.cHaving something to love on takes the attention off them,” she explained.

The therapy dogs also play an essential role in helping students build literacy skills and confidence. For some third graders, reading to the dogs has become a favorite activity.

“Yeah, I like to read to the dog. She’s very cute and very sweet,” said Amiyah Reid, a third grader.

The initiative is transforming Quinton Elementary into more than just a school. It’s becoming a place some are calling a "paw-sitive experience," where wagging tails foster comfort and connection among students and staff.

“The smiles on the kids' faces, even from the staff and principals, it’s been an awesome experience,” Mitchell concluded.

Finn is expected to join Nayla and Winnie during the next school year, continuing the program's positive impact at Quinton Elementary.

