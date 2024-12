NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are involved in a standoff in New Kent County and SWAT has been called to the scene, sources tell CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett.



The situation is unfolding in the 5500 block of Holly Fork Road.

One deputy has been injured. We're working to get an update on their condition.

CBS 6 is heading to the scene of this developing story. Email tips and photos to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

