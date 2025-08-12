New Kent County begins speed camera enforcement in I-64 work zones

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — The New Kent County Sheriff's Office has begun enforcing speed limits with automated cameras along a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 64, with violators now receiving tickets after a grace period ended.

In just 18 hours of operations, the sheriff's office recorded over 3,500 violations in the construction zone area.

"I hope there's nothing that comes from this, that everybody follows the speed limit and traffic continues moving, but unfortunately that's not what we have seen so far," Sheriff Lee Bailey said.

The enforcement follows a unanimous vote by the County Board of Supervisors Monday night, allowing the use of automated cameras in work zones. The sheriff's office introduced signage for speed cameras in July, giving drivers a 30-day grace period that was extended through early August.

Violators traveling 11 miles over the posted speed limit will receive a $100 ticket by mail, sent to the car's registered owner.

In just one morning, deputies captured 212 violations, with the fastest vehicle clocked at 88 mph — 28 mph over the posted 60 mph limit.

While the sheriff's office is still waiting on permanent cameras, enforcement has already begun. Deputies are using Lidar technology to capture license plates, monitor speeds, and upload that information to a database to confirm offenses.

Local reactions to the enforcement have been mixed.

"Construction in general slows everybody down," said John Rebert.

Robert Stoots observed, "The left lane was flying so there are going to be some tickets."

Stoots expressed concerns about the technology but acknowledged its potential safety benefits. "I don't approve of a camera taking a picture of a tag and sending you a bill in the mail," he said.

As a retired fire chief, Stoots added that he'll accept the enforcement if it saves lives. "I've seen a lot of accidents due to speed. Speed will kill you," he said.

Fellow firefighter John Rebert asked drivers to consider the safety of workers in construction zones. "Try to put yourself in their shoes, whether it be tow truck drivers, construction workers, or firemen out in the street. You gotta be mindful of people working outside, so you need to slow down in construction areas," Rebert said.

The first violation notices will begin arriving in mailboxes in about a week. The sheriff's office notes that camera locations will vary and could be placed anywhere along the 10-mile stretch of I-64 in New Kent County.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.