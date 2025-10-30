Driver shot along Route 60 in New Kent, state police say

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A driver was shot along Route 60 in New Kent County on Thursday morning, according to the Virginia State Police.

A state police spokesperson at the scene tells CBS 6 that the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Pocahontas Trail. All eastbound lanes of Route 60 near White Oak Road, at mile marker 204.42, are closed for police activity.

The driver of a white Hyundai Kona was hit by a bullet and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police said a person has been detained. It's not clear if they will face any charges in connection to the shooting.

At this time, the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident. Robin Lawson, public relations director for the Virginia State Police, offered the following warning for drivers:



"The Virginia State Police, we have been urging people to drive cautiously, drive defensively, be alert of your surroundings. We recently provided tips on how to avoid road rage, you know, and the dangers of shooting a gun from a vehicle. It's, it's imperative, imperative that we not take care of our aggression in that way. That bullet could have struck another bystander. It could have been much worse. Of course, any shooting is terrible, but we urge people, please do not fire a firearm from a moving vehicle, from a vehicle at all people, pedestrians, drivers on the roadways, please be cautious. Pay attention to your surroundings. Drive defensively. If someone is driving aggressively at you, avoid eye contact, drive slow. Go to a public place and call local law enforcement."

The Virginia State Police is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

