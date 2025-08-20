2 women arrested in New Kent County on sex trafficking charges involving a minor

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Two women are facing serious charges in a juvenile exploitation and human trafficking investigation in New Kent County.

The New Kent Sheriff's Office says this case has been under investigation for months, ending in the arrest of two women they say were exploiting a juvenile minor for sex.

On Friday, investigators with the New Kent County Sheriff's Office and Social Services arrested Victoria Anne Creps, 27, and Jaiden Denae Creps, 24.

Both women are charged with prostitution involving a minor, aiding prostitution, and commercial sex trafficking.

Court documents reveal the alleged acts happened between March and July of this year.

Deputies say the victim was known to the suspects and stress this did not happen at a truck stop - as had been rumored on social media - nor did it involve their own children.

Both women are being held without bond.

CBS 6 spoke to Anna Glider with the Anchor Project about how the community can help prevent human trafficking.

When asked what signs parents should look out for, Glider emphasized behavioral changes.

"Behavioral changes is a lot. If all of a sudden your child has money in their pocket and you're not sure where that expensive money is coming from, if they have a new electronic device, if they need have new jewelry, they have a new friend that they're secretive about. They've changed in front of your eyes overnight," Glider said.

Regarding what parents should do if they discover these signs, Glider advised open communication.

"If you have suspicions, you definitely want to make sure that you have a conversation with your child. You want to make sure that your child knows that you're there for them. You don't want to reprimand them, right? You don't want to punish them, but you want to make sure that you tell them that I'm here for you. No matter what it is, please talk to me," Glider said.

Both women will appear in court for a bond hearing Wednesday morning.

If you suspect someone is a victim of trafficking, you can contact law enforcement or the National Sex Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube