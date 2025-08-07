Emergency crews searching for missing boater on Pamunkey River in New Kent County, sheriff's office says

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Emergency crews are searching for a missing boater along the Pamunkey River in New Kent County.

According to information posted to social media by the New Kent County Sheriff's Office, the report of a small boat found adrift on the Pamunkey River without an operator came in at 7 a.m. Thursday.

The boat was found in the area of Rockahock Bar Road.

"Public Safety personnel from the New Kent Sheriff’s Office, New Kent Fire & Rescue, West Point Fire & Rescue, and the Henrico Fire Department Dive Team immediately responded to the scene to assist with search and recovery efforts," the sheriff's office said. "These agencies are working in partnership with the Virginia Conservation Police, who are serving as the lead agency on this incident."



The sheriff's office said that multiple state and federal crews have joined the search, adding that crews have deployed boats, aircraft and drones.

Search operations are actively ongoing in the area to find the missing boater.

"We extend our appreciation to all responding agencies and personnel for their swift and coordinated response," the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

