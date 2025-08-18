Pair charged with juvenile exploitation and human trafficking in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Two Quinton residents have been arrested following an investigation into allegations of juvenile exploitation involving prostitution and human trafficking in New Kent County.

Victoria Anne Creps, 27, and Jaiden Denae Creps, 24, both of Hemlock Road in Quinton, were arrested on August 15 by the New Kent County Sheriff's Office in partnership with the New Kent Department of Social Services.

Both individuals face multiple charges under the Code of Virginia, including prostitution and solicitation involving commercial exploitation of a minor, aiding prostitution or illicit sexual intercourse with a person under 18, and commercial sex trafficking.

Details about the alleged crimes and victims have not yet been released.

The suspects are currently being held without bond at Pamunkey Regional Jail. Their initial arraignment is scheduled for this week in New Kent Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

"The New Kent County Sheriff's Office remains committed to protecting vulnerable members of our community, particularly juveniles, from exploitation and abuse. This case remains under active investigation, and no further details will be released at this time," a New Kent County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

