Court documents reveal new details in New Kent deaths investigation

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- The New Kent Sheriff's Office was called to a home in the Patriots Landing subdivision Thursday night for a death investigation.

Crime Insider Sources tell CBS 6's Jon Burkett this may have been a murder-suicide.

Newly released court documents reveal that a woman returned home from a work trip to find her husband 63-year-old Gerald Oakley and 20 year old daughter Madison Oakley dead.

She then called officials and told them her husband had been suffering from mental illness.

In the document deputies say the father and daughter were found in different rooms with different types of physical trauma. The medical examiner is still determining how Madison died but say Gerald died from a sharp force injury to the neck and wrist.

According to the family's obituary Gerald was a retired golf maintenance supervisor while Madison was a preschool teacher aid.

The New Kent Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident to determine what happened. They said no suspects are being sought.

Court documents show they collected a number of physical and electronic items for evidence

