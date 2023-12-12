Police release names of father and daughter found dead in New Kent home

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- Investigators with the New Kent County Sheriff's office have now released the names of the two people found dead last week in a home.

The individuals have been identified as 63-year-old Gerard Oakley and 20-year-old Madison Grace Oakley.

The two were father and daughter.

Deputies were called to the home in the 7500 block of English Boxwood Lane, which is in Patriots Landing near Route 60 on December 7th at 8:35 p.m.

Neighbors who spoke to CBS 6 say that the family that lived at the home was 'active and very quiet.'

A Sheriff's Office spokesperson told CBS 6 that the investigation was still ongoing and that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond still had to make a determination on what caused the deaths.

Investigators said there was no danger to the community and no suspects were being sought currently.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.