Man, woman found dead in New Kent home were 'very quiet,' neighbor says

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- Neighbors are stunned after a man and woman were found dead inside a home in a "really quiet" New Kent County subdivision Thursday night.

Deputies were called to a home in the 7500 block of English Boxwood Lane, which is in Patriots Landing near Route 60, at 8:35 p.m., according to officials with the New Kent County Sheriff's Office.

A family member discovered the man and woman's bodies inside the home, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

WTVR

"Deputies located two individuals inside the home, both were deceased at the time of discovery," officials said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner "will determine cause of death and verify the identity of the two individuals," officials said.

"The investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the community," deputies wrote.

WTVR

A neighbor, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said investigators asked him about the people living in the home.

“They were in their mid-50s with a teen child that lives with them... They are very quiet.”

The man, who said the family had lived in the neighborhood for about two years, described them as "healthy and active personalities" who did "more walking than most people on the street.”

WTVR

Neighbors are still trying to come to grips with the unexpected loss.

“It’s sad for the families," the man said. "We read the news and move on and they have to deal with it and it’s going to be tough for them.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.