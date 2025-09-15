New Kent County student suffers 'minor injury' in bus crash outside elementary school

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — One student suffered a "minor injury" when a bus crashed outside Quinton Elementary School on Monday morning, according to the New Kent Sheriff's Office.

Video from the scene shows the bus through a fence at the bottom of a slope.

The sheriff's office said that all parents and guardians of students on the bus at the time of the crash have been notified.

"The accident is not the result of any ongoing threat or danger to the school, students, or staff," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

