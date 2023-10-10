New house plant shop opens in Richmond on Cary Street

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new-to-Richmond plant store has branched out into vinyl records as part of its relocation from North Carolina to the Fan.

Shades of Moss Plant + Design recently opened at 2128 West Cary St., having found a more favorable business climate here than that of Charlotte, where the store first opened, according to owner Barry Greene.

“It was getting more expensive for black-owned businesses in hot areas of Charlotte. I was in a walkable neighborhood with affordable rent but things shifted so fast,” said Greene, who previously lived in the Richmond area and would come back to visit. “Every time we go to Richmond, we see a new black business where someone is doing something cool.”

