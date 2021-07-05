New citizens take Oath of Allegiance on Independence Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of 30 people became American citizens when they took the Oath of Allegiance in front of the Virginia Museum of History and Culture on Independence Day.

Federal District Court Judge Roger Gregory officiated the naturalization ceremony Sunday morning .

"Thank you for being part of our country. You honor us for the fact that you want to join us as citizens,” Gregory said. “That's something all Americans should be proud of and continue to do so because you keep our country vibrant, you add to her glory, her significance, and her majesty, under god with liberty and justice."

These new citizens came to the United States from more than 20 countries.