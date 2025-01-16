Dr. John Murray officially named Chesterfield County Public Schools superintendent after 4 months as interim

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — After a few months in the interim role, Dr. John Murray has officially been named the superintendent of Chesterfield County Public Schools.

Dr. Murray has been with the district since 2004. A graduate of Manchester High School, he's the first CCPS superintendent since 1921 to have also been a student in the district.

He was named superintendent after a months long, nationwide search.

“After a nationwide search, no one even came close to our very own Dr. John Murray,” said Ann Coker, School Board chair and Bermuda District representative. “Over the past few months with Dr. Murray as our interim superintendent, we have seen tremendous energy and positive momentum to move our school division forward. There is no doubt that he is the right person to lead Chesterfield schools.”

Prior to being named superintendent, Dr. Murray served as executive director of constituent services and director of middle school leadership, He was also the principal of Matoaca High, principal of Carver Middle, assistant principal at Matoaca Middle, assistant principal at Robious Middle and a seventh grade history and language arts teacher.

“I am honored and humbled to accept the position of superintendent of Chesterfield County Public Schools. This is a full circle moment for me, and it is deeply personal,” Dr. Murray said. “I grew up in Chesterfield schools, where my mom was a teacher and administrator. After college, I returned to Chesterfield County Public Schools to start my work in education, and I have spent my entire career here. Throughout my life, this school system has provided remarkable opportunities. ‘Thankful’ does not begin to describe how I’m feeling right now.”

Murray was named interim superintendent in August 2024 after Dr. Mervin Daugherty announced his retirement.

“The decision to name Dr. Murray as superintendent reflects the School Board’s commitment to find a leader who can navigate the complexities of our growing district with vision and dedication. We look forward to continuing our work with Dr. Murray and have no doubt his leadership will bring a fresh perspective, strategic approach and innovative solutions to our district,” said Lisa Hudgins, School Board vice chair and Midlothian District representative.

